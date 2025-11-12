Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and other key mine action stakeholders, will create the first interagency national group of underwater mine clearance instructors, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, the group consists of fifteen instructors who recently completed a pilot training course on the operation of underwater remotely controlled vehicles. The instructors represent the State Emergency Service, the State Special Transport Service, the National Police of Ukraine, the National Mine Action Center, and the National Mine Action Authority.

These instructors will train operators of Deep Trekker Revolution vehicles, expanding Ukraine’s capabilities in cleaning canals and rivers. These remotely controlled vehicle systems allow for the safe detection and identification of munitions at depths of up to 300 meters, overcoming serious operational challenges.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that 13,500 square kilometers of Ukraine's water areas are potentially contaminated with explosive remnants of war.

The Ministry recalled that UNDP, within the framework of the demining program aimed at neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, develops national standards, provides specialized equipment, and contributes to the development of Ukraine’s demining sector.