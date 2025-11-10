DeepState warns of worsening situation in Zaporizhia region

On Monday evening, the DeepState OSINT project commented on a significant increase in the gray zone in Zaporizhia region along Solodke-Novomykolaivka-Rivnopillia-Nove-Novouspenivske section.

"The enemy has increased its presence in the area of ​​these settlements, where it is constantly being monitored throughout the gray zone. In particular, the enemy managed to completely occupy Uspenivka settlement, information about the occupation of Solodke and Pryvilne settlements is being verified. Currently, the enemy is actively putting pressure on Nove and Novouspenivske and is already beginning to absorb Rivnopillia," the project said in the Telegram channel said.

Analysts note that the enemy's numerical advantage is evident on this section, which may further endanger Huliaipole.

"Unfortunately, the enemy's quantitative advantage is evident, and a significant part of the territory is under control, which may endanger Huliaipole, because the occupation of Rivnopillia opens up operational space from the north to the city itself and complicates the holding of positions in Zeleny Hay and Vysoke. All this time, Huliaipole has been an impregnable city for the enemy, who at one time made a lot of efforts to try to get into the city, in particular from the direction of Marfopil. Now a new path is opening up, which may complicate the defense of an important settlement in this area," the project specialists said.

It was previously reported that the Russian occupiers advanced in Donetsk region near the village of Seredne of Lyman community of Kramatorsk district north of Sviatohirsk, the village of Maiske of Kostiantynivka community near Chasiv Yar, the village of Kotlyne of Pokrovsky community west of the city, as well as near the village of Krasnohirske in Zaporizhia region on the border with Dnipropetrovsk.

Thus, over the past day, the occupiers expanded the area of ​​control by 19 square kilometers, the "gray zone" increased by 29.66 square kilometers due to changes in Novopavlivka axis.

As reported, last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 12.8 square kilometers per day, which was 43% more than the day before, and the "gray zone" increased by an average of 6.9 sq km per day.