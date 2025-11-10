Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 10.11.2025

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Kirill Dmitriev, high-ranking Russia’s officials, publishing houses

3 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures, his press service has reported.

“Russia is trying to prolong the war, expanding its efforts to justify aggression and “normalize” the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Russia has also recently made a demonstrative political decision to impose “sanctions” against Ukrainian officials, in particular against the Prime Minister of Ukraine. Such behavior by Russia deserves far greater global pressure and a broader scope of that pressure,” the President said.

The first decree imposes sanctions on eight individuals involved in crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians – those who appropriated agricultural property, grain crops, and cultural heritage sites, conduct information operations against our state, and introduce Russian educational standards with anti-Ukrainian narratives in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The sanctions target Russian government officials, an FSB agent engaged in information sabotage, a representative of the information directorate of the Russian General Staff, and financier Kirill Dmitriev, a close associate of the Russian leader involved in spreading propaganda and attracting Russian investments into key sectors of foreign economies, as well as individuals who justify Russia’s armed aggression.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine will share its proposals for new sanctions with the relevant partners.

The second decree imposed sanctions on five legal entities – Russian publishing houses engaged in justifying aggression, spreading Russian propaganda worldwide, and instilling anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

“We will work to ensure that these publishing houses are barred from participating in international book fairs and that their products are removed from online sales platforms around the world,” Advisor, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated November 9, 2025, implemented by decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sanction list includes: First Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Alexander Bugayev, Russian military commander and representative of the Russian Federation in the negotiating group Alexander Zorin, head of the 5th FSB Service Alexei Komkov, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Oksana Lut, and Deputy Minister of Science Andrei Omelchuk.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed against the following five Russian publishing houses: Knizhnyi Mir LLC, Veche Publishing House LLC, Centerpoligraf Publishing House LLC, Yauza Publishing House LLC, and Piter Publishing House LLC.

Tags: #sanctions #president

