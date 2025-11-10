G7 FM’s meeting will take place in Canada on Nov 11-12, Sybiha invited

Canada will host the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara, Ontario, from November 11 to November 12, 2025.

As reported on the website of Canada, which holds the G7 presidency, Foreign Minister Anita Anand invited the foreign ministers of the G7 member countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union.

Canada is also pleased to host ministers from several partner countries, reflecting shared global priorities and partnerships. These include Australia, Brazil, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine.

"This important meeting will provide an opportunity to advance Canada's agenda within the G7 on pressing global economic and security challenges, including maritime security and prosperity, economic resilience, energy security, and critical minerals," the message reads.

The US State Department also confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Canada from November 11 to November 12 to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Rubio will advance US interests in peace and security, strategic cooperation, and global stability.

"Discussions will focus on advancing President Trump's peace initiatives in Ukraine and Gaza, maritime security, Haiti, Sudan, supply chain resilience, and critical minerals," the message reads.

In October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked his Canadian counterpart, Anand, for inviting her to the upcoming G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting and expressed hope for further important decisions in support of Ukraine.

Canada began its annual G7 presidency on January 1, 2025, and will hold the presidency until the end of the year.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal association of the world's seven leading economies and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.