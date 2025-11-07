Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:31 07.11.2025

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

1 min read
Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The possibility of receiving French Rafale fighters depends on negotiations, Ukraine views this positively, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

"We will build on two platforms, with the "Gripins" everything is already taking shape, the second question is about France, here everything depends on our negotiations. We view all this positively," the president said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about progress in receiving the fighters.

Tags: #zelenskyy #rafale

MORE ABOUT

16:46 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

16:38 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

16:34 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

15:52 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

15:22 07.11.2025
Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

20:39 06.11.2025
Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

20:38 06.11.2025
Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

20:29 06.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

21:46 05.11.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

20:21 05.11.2025
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

HOT NEWS

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

LATEST

Gripen aircraft production in Ukraine to begin in 2033 – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Yermak hails exposure of fraudsters, one of whom posed as his cousin

Syrsky warns against assigning instructors duties beyond their mission

UN Commission confirms findings of its investigation following visit to Ukraine

Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

Ukraine plans to open rep office for arms sales in USA

Enemy pauses in Pokrovsk, awaits reinforcements, repeatedly tries to breach Hryshyne

Ukraine restores full-fledged mechanism for exporting weapons

Zaluzhny speaks to students at Eton College in Britain about Ukraine, its war with Russia

AD
AD