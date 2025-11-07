Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The possibility of receiving French Rafale fighters depends on negotiations, Ukraine views this positively, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

"We will build on two platforms, with the "Gripins" everything is already taking shape, the second question is about France, here everything depends on our negotiations. We view all this positively," the president said, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about progress in receiving the fighters.