13:47 05.11.2025

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russia advanced in the past day near the villages of Bolohivka and Kamianka in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region near the state border with the Russian Federation, the village of Pryvillia in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region near the administrative border with the Zaporizhia region, as well as the recently liberated Volodymyrivka in the Pokrovsk district, and were pushed back near the neighboring village of Shakhove.

"The Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Shakhove. The enemy advanced near Bolohivka, Kamianka, Volodymyrivka and Pryvillia," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

According to the project’s maps, based on the results of the advance in the Kharkiv region, the occupiers control a continuous strip of Ukrainian territory 2-5 km wide along the state border from the village of Milove to the Oskil River.

The area of enemy control in the Kharkiv direction near the village of Milove, where Bololivka is located, increased by 15.8 sq km per day, while the "gray zone" of uncertain control decreased by 13.21 sq km. In the Kupyansk direction, where Kamianka is located, the area of enemy control increased by 3.38 sq km, while the "gray zone" decreased by 1.74 sq km. In the Novopavlivka direction, where Pryvillia is located, the area under the control of the occupiers increased by 2.81 sq km, while the "gray zone" decreased by 1.15 sq km.

At the same time, on the Po Pokrovka direction, where Volodymyrivka is located, the area under enemy control increased by 1.26 sq km, but the territory liberated from occupation in the Shakhove area also increased by 2.88 sq km. The "gray zone" in the Pokrovka direction decreased by 3.02 sq km per day, according to the DeepState map.

On other front lines, there were no changes in the past 24 hours. There is no talk of complete occupation or liberation of certain settlements.

In total, the occupiers increased the area of control by 23.25 sq km per day, while the "gray zone" decreased by 19.12 sq km. 2.88 sq km of Ukrainian territory were liberated from occupation.

Last week, the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 8.95 sq km per day, while the "gray zone" increased by an average of 1.99 sq km per day.

Tags: #deepstate

