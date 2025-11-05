Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The International Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federation’s Aggression against Ukraine has opened a new category for filing claims — A3.3 "Loss of Housing or Place of Residence," the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reported.

"This category is intended for individuals who have lost their housing or place of residence, which is their home — regardless of the registration of the place of residence and ownership of it," the ministry said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Claims can be filed for the fact of loss of housing or place of residence, including the related loss of ordinary personal belongings, as well as expenses incurred in securing new housing and moving.

Claims for damage to or destruction of residential real estate are filed by owners in category A3.1 "Damage to or destruction of residential real estate." Claims for personal belongings that are of exceptional value or are rare can be filed in category A3.7 "Other economic losses," when this category becomes available for filing claims.

All applications to the International Register of Damages are submitted through the web portal Action.

To date, the Register of Damages has opened 14 categories of applications, including those related to forced internal displacement, violation of personal integrity, and damage to or destruction of residential and non-residential real estate.