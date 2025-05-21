Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:07 21.05.2025

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Ukraine is working to open all 45 categories of the International Register of Damage by the end of 2025, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We insist that Russia pay for all its crimes. Not only through personal liability of criminals, but also with money. The International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation has already received more than 27,500 applications from Ukrainian citizens," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister recalled that it is currently possible to file such claims for ten categories of damage, including damage or destruction of real estate, bodily injuries, death of relatives and loved ones, torture, and deprivation of liberty.

"We are working to open all 45 categories of the Register of Damage by the end of the year," he emphasized.

Tags: #shmyhal #register_of_damage

