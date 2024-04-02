Eighteen Ukrainians apply for Register of Damage in first hour of its operation – Kuleba

In the first hour of operation of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U), 18 Ukrainians submitted applications for compensation, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

The minister announced this on his Instagram page. He posted a photo from the new Office of the Register in The Hague along with Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, pointing out that she "did a lot to create the Register."

On April 2, the international Register of Damage opened for submission of claims for compensation for damage caused by the Russian aggression.

The press service of the RD4U said that claims will be accepted from individuals, businesses and the Ukrainian state in more than 40 categories of damage, "including loss of life, bodily harm, torture and sexual violence, forced deportation, loss of property and other economic damage, as well as damage to historical and cultural heritage and the environment."