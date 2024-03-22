Facts

17:04 22.03.2024

Zelenskyy on opening of Office of Register of Damage caused by Russia: Important that Ukrainians will be able to submit applications in Kyiv soon

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Marija Pejčinović Burić and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, welcomed the opening in Kyiv of the Office of the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression in Ukraine.

"Thank you for the significant progress towards making the Register of Damage effectively functioning. It is important that Ukrainians will soon be able to submit relevant applications directly in Kyiv," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the presidential press service, the interlocutors also discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the issue of establishing a special tribunal to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against the Ukrainian state, in particular within the corresponding Core Group, which already includes more than 40 states.

The President informed Marija Pejčinović Burić and Dominique Hasler about the efforts and initiatives of Ukraine on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation on the creation of the relevant international legal instrument.

Tags: #register_of_damage
AD

HOT NEWS

Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Energy workers manage to activate part of Dniprovska HPP equipment, but it is not generating electricity – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

LATEST

Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Energy workers manage to activate part of Dniprovska HPP equipment, but it is not generating electricity – Ministry of Energy

NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

Necessary to deprive Russia of ability to circumvent sanctions – Ambassador Braže

Stefanishyna on calls to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure: We act according to best NATO standards

Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna: I think allies themselves don't believe in NATO right now

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD