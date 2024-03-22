Zelenskyy on opening of Office of Register of Damage caused by Russia: Important that Ukrainians will be able to submit applications in Kyiv soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Marija Pejčinović Burić and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, welcomed the opening in Kyiv of the Office of the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression in Ukraine.

"Thank you for the significant progress towards making the Register of Damage effectively functioning. It is important that Ukrainians will soon be able to submit relevant applications directly in Kyiv," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the presidential press service, the interlocutors also discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the issue of establishing a special tribunal to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against the Ukrainian state, in particular within the corresponding Core Group, which already includes more than 40 states.

The President informed Marija Pejčinović Burić and Dominique Hasler about the efforts and initiatives of Ukraine on the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation on the creation of the relevant international legal instrument.