Zelenskyy: Russian assault in Pokrovsk is enemy's psychological pressure on Ukraine and all allies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited the command post of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The military reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk area, stabilization of the defense line, interaction with adjacent units. The enemy continues to increase efforts and conduct assault operations in Pokrovsk. We paid attention to strengthening our defense and providing the soldiers with everything they need," Zelenskyy said on Telegram after the visit.

The president listened to the military’s reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk area and awarded the defenders with awards - the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III degree, and the Order of Courage, II-III degrees.

"The soldiers are defending Ukraine in a very important and hottest direction. Thank you for that. This is very important, because this is not only our land. This is, first of all, the enemy’s psychological pressure on our state and all allies. And a lot of things are being decided precisely in this direction," Zelenskyy said.