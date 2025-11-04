Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:57 04.11.2025

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

2 min read

The European Commission, in its annual report Enlargement Package, which was published on Tuesday in Brussels, states that Ukraine is between a certain and moderate level of preparation regarding freedom of speech.

"Despite the constraints resulting from the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine has made some progress in this area, notably on the financial independence of the public broadcaster Suspilne, transparency of media ownership, and access to information for journalists," the document notes.

The Commission’s recommendations from last year were partially met and remain valid. In the coming year, Ukraine should in particular: ensure the safety and independence of journalists and respect their public information role; investigate promptly, independently and effectively cases of direct intimidation and harassment as well as indirect forms of pressure against journalists and media outlets.

Ukraine should maintain adequate funding for the public service broadcaster to allow the independent public service media to carry out their role as enshrined in Ukraine’s legislation, and ensure that content produced by publicly funded media are representative of Ukraine’s political and societal pluralism.

The Commission also recommends to continue its efforts to maintain and gradually strengthen a transparent, pluralistic and independent media landscape, ensuring that restrictions imposed temporarily by martial law comply with key public rights and interests, such as access to information and media freedom.

Tags: #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

19:20 04.11.2025
Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

17:15 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

16:59 04.11.2025
European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

16:37 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:57 04.11.2025
Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

16:06 03.11.2025
Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

12:09 31.10.2025
EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

17:09 28.10.2025
European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

AD
AD