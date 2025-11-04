Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 04.11.2025

European Commission: Ukraine has limited progress in fight against corruption – Enlargement Package

2 min read

Ukraine has a certain level of preparation in the fight against corruption, "limited progress" was achieved over the past year, the European Commission concluded in its annual report Enlargement Package, which was published by the European Commission on Tuesday in Brussels.

"The Parliament adopted a law in July, dismantling important safeguards for the independence of NABU and SAPO and putting their operational work under the authority of the politically appointed Prosecutor General. These amendments would have severely weakened Ukraine’s anticorruption framework. The independence of NABU and SAPO was swiftly restored following domestic protests and strong concerns voiced by international partners," the document notes.

"Anticorruption institutions and civil society organisations report about growing pressure from state institutions, including through criminal investigations by law enforcement and security agencies. Overall, these developments cast doubts on Ukraine’s commitment to its anticorruption agenda. Ukraine should advance its anti-corruption framework and prevent any backsliding on its notable reform achievements. Procedural delays and obstructions in highlevel corruption proceedings should be addressed. Statutes of limitation and the grounds for their interruption and suspension should be reviewed and adjusted, in line with European standards," the document notes.

The European Commission, in particular, recommends preserving the independence of anti-corruption institutions; expanding the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to cover all high-risk public positions; and introducing reliable safeguards against interference in the work of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

It is noted that further consolidation of experience in corruption cases is needed, including the arrest and confiscation of criminal assets, with a focus on high-level officials and cases with significant impact; the expansion of the range of persons required to submit asset declarations; and the simplification and improvement of procedures for verifying asset declarations. It is also recommended to strengthen the capacity of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and focus its work on detecting unjustified enrichment.

In addition, according to the Ukraine Plan, it is recommended to increase the number of judges and administrative staff in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), and to develop and adopt an Anti-Corruption Strategy and a State Anti-Corruption Program.

Tags: #limited_progress #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

19:20 04.11.2025
Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

17:57 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

17:15 04.11.2025
European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

16:59 04.11.2025
European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Fundamental rights protected in Ukraine, but activists still face pressure – Enlargement Package

16:20 04.11.2025
Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

Deputy PM: European Commission acknowledges Ukraine's record progress across most reform areas

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:57 04.11.2025
Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

16:06 03.11.2025
Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

12:09 31.10.2025
EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

17:09 28.10.2025
European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

AD
AD