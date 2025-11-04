Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:05 04.11.2025

Enemy advances in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and near Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupation forces have advanced in Pokrovsk, the OSINT project DeepState has said..

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Borivska Andriivka (Izium district, Kharkiv region), Karpivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Kozatsky (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region)," the project's message on its Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

As reported, on October 29, Putin announced the alleged "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - in Pokrovsk and in Kupyansk, and proposed to cease hostilities in the relevant areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media "could see for themselves" the truth of his words.

On October 30, Syrsky denied the loud statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged "blocking" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. On Saturday, November 1, Syrsky stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The DeepState monitoring project reported on November 2 and 3 about the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

