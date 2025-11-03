Overall rate of enemy advancement last week decreased by 1.3%, in Novopavlivsk direction, by almost half – DeepState

Russian occupiers increased their control over Ukrainian territory by 62.63 square kilometers over the past week, from the morning of Monday, October 27, to the morning of Monday, November 3, compared to 63.43 square kilometers the week before last, according to maps from the OSINT project of DeepState.

Moreover, the week before last, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated 29.29 square kilometers of territory between the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy advanced in August towards the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz, last week, according to DeepState, they managed to liberate 11.67 square kilometers.

The enemy's greatest advance, as before, was in Novopavlivka axis, where the administrative borders of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions converge. There, the enemy occupied 34.34 square kilometers last week, compared to 52.36 square kilometers the week before, and 31.79 square kilometers the week before that. Thus, after a significant increase the week before last, the pace of advance has returned to its previous level.

In Pokrovsk axis, the occupied area increased by 19.16 square kilometers in a week. However, considering the liberation of 11.67 square kilometers in the same sector, this indicates that the enemy managed to capture an area comparable to that captured in Novopavlivsk axis.

The occupiers also managed to increase their occupation zone in Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv region by 8.78 square kilometers at the beginning and end of the week. However, no advances were recorded last week near the village of Melove in Kupyansk district and the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region along the state border with Russia, where the enemy became active in October. The occupiers also failed to expand their zone of control in Sumy region.

Near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, the enemy captured 0.46 square kilometers by the end of the week. According to DeepState data, no enemy advances were recorded anywhere else.

The "gray zone" of unspecified control increased the most in Kupyansk axis (by 16.91 square kilometers), while in Novopavlivka direction, it significantly decreased by 9.5 square kilometers. The "gray zone" in Kupyansk district closer to the Russian border, near Dvurichna and Lyman Druhyi, also decreased by 8.18 square kilometers.

In Pokrovsk axis, the "gray zone" expanded by 7.95 square kilometers, and in Kostiantynivka axis, by 5.52 square kilometers. Minor expansions of the "gray zone" were also recorded in other directions where the enemy was unable to increase its area of ​​control.

Overall, the area of ​​the "gray zone" increased by only 13.9 square kilometers over the week, compared to 41.5 square kilometers the week before, and 51.46 square kilometers the week before, after a significant increase.

Thus, on average last week, the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 8.95 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" increased by an average of 1.99 square kilometers per day.

During the last week of August and the first of September, the area under Russian occupation grew by an average of 10.7 square kilometers per day, 1.5 times less than in mid-August. At the beginning of the second week of September, the occupiers' advance essentially halted, but then resumed at a slightly slower rate, which has now stabilized.