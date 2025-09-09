Ukrainians advised not to travel to Nepal, where mass protests continue – embassy

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India and Nepal has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Nepal due to mass anti-government protests in the country.

"Due to the worsening security situation in Nepal, caused by mass anti-government protests in Kathmandu and other regions of the country, which led to casualties and injuries among the civilian population, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India and Nepal (part-time) recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Nepal and in particular the capital region until the situation normalizes," the embassy said on the Facebook page on Tuesday.

Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Nepal are advised to exercise increased vigilance and caution, always carry documents proving their identity and legality of stay in the country, comply with the requirements and instructions of local law enforcement officials, avoid places of mass gatherings, do not participate in protests, demonstrations and other mass events, and do not enter into disputes with the local population on political and social issues.

As reported, at the end of last week, the Nepalese authorities imposed a ban on the activities of a number of large social networks. This requirement is part of a broader government policy aimed at regulating social networks; opponents of the measures call it an attempt at censorship and a fight against government critics. This led to mass youth protests in the country. Later, the government decided to lift the ban on social networks in Nepal, but the protests did not subside.

It was reported that the prime minister, and then the president, had resigned, but the latest information was not confirmed. It is currently known that the protesters set fire to the presidential residence, as well as other government institutions, the Supreme Court, parliament, and the residence of former prime minister Sharma Oli. According to Indian media reports, the foreign minister and finance minister were beaten by protesters on the streets of Kathmandu.

According to the latest data, the number of victims of the riots on Tuesday reached 22 people. Air India canceled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.