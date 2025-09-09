Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:58 09.09.2025

Ukrainians advised not to travel to Nepal, where mass protests continue – embassy

2 min read
Ukrainians advised not to travel to Nepal, where mass protests continue – embassy

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India and Nepal has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Nepal due to mass anti-government protests in the country.

"Due to the worsening security situation in Nepal, caused by mass anti-government protests in Kathmandu and other regions of the country, which led to casualties and injuries among the civilian population, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India and Nepal (part-time) recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Nepal and in particular the capital region until the situation normalizes," the embassy said on the Facebook page on Tuesday.

Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Nepal are advised to exercise increased vigilance and caution, always carry documents proving their identity and legality of stay in the country, comply with the requirements and instructions of local law enforcement officials, avoid places of mass gatherings, do not participate in protests, demonstrations and other mass events, and do not enter into disputes with the local population on political and social issues.

As reported, at the end of last week, the Nepalese authorities imposed a ban on the activities of a number of large social networks. This requirement is part of a broader government policy aimed at regulating social networks; opponents of the measures call it an attempt at censorship and a fight against government critics. This led to mass youth protests in the country. Later, the government decided to lift the ban on social networks in Nepal, but the protests did not subside.

It was reported that the prime minister, and then the president, had resigned, but the latest information was not confirmed. It is currently known that the protesters set fire to the presidential residence, as well as other government institutions, the Supreme Court, parliament, and the residence of former prime minister Sharma Oli. According to Indian media reports, the foreign minister and finance minister were beaten by protesters on the streets of Kathmandu.

According to the latest data, the number of victims of the riots on Tuesday reached 22 people. Air India canceled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Tags: #nepal #embassy #protests

MORE ABOUT

18:15 03.09.2025
Kyiv CCI and Egyptian Embassy agree to support ukrainian business in Africa

Kyiv CCI and Egyptian Embassy agree to support ukrainian business in Africa

15:31 01.08.2025
Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Ukraine hold ceremonial diplomatic reception

Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Ukraine hold ceremonial diplomatic reception

18:43 11.07.2025
Ukraine’s MFA condemns Russian attack, which results in damage to Vatican Embassy

Ukraine’s MFA condemns Russian attack, which results in damage to Vatican Embassy

11:24 19.06.2025
Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

Embassy of Japan announces plans to hold conference on demining efforts in Ukraine

20:46 11.06.2025
Uzbekistan received a group of Ukrainian children for rest and rehabilitation

Uzbekistan received a group of Ukrainian children for rest and rehabilitation

21:49 23.05.2025
The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

14:10 31.01.2025
Embassy of India in Ukraine hosted a ceremonial reception in Kyiv to mark 75th anniversary of Republic Day

Embassy of India in Ukraine hosted a ceremonial reception in Kyiv to mark 75th anniversary of Republic Day

16:27 17.01.2025
Albania re-opens Embassy in Ukraine on Friday – FM

Albania re-opens Embassy in Ukraine on Friday – FM

14:34 25.12.2024
Cabinet approves sale of land plot in Kyiv to Embassy of Netherlands

Cabinet approves sale of land plot in Kyiv to Embassy of Netherlands

11:18 24.12.2024
Serbian Embassy resumes its operation in Ukraine

Serbian Embassy resumes its operation in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Consultations on Hungarian national minority rights to be held on Wed - Sybiha in his talk with Szijjarto

Prosecutor General on cooperation with Council of Europe: We to regulate collection of e-evidence, improve OSINT intelligence of war crimes

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Szijjártó's announced meeting with Sybiha won’t take place, European Integration Minister Kacka will travel to Budapest

Mudra: Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine starts in The Hague

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

AD
AD