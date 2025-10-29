DeepState reports massive enemy infiltration in Pokrovsk

Photo: DeepState

Russia continues to infiltrate the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, gradually absorbing it with their number of personnel, the Telegram channel of the OSINT project DeepState said on Wednesday morning.

"According to our information, the enemy has managed to drag more than one hundred infantrymen into the city and continues to infiltrate deep into the settlement and expand their sabotage and reconnaissance activities. They arrange ambushes, mine roads… …look for infliltration routes and demonstrate the situation in the city. Enemy (drone) pilots have already been able to enter the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk," DeepState Says.

At the same time, it is reported that the enemy has already been able to break the logistics in the direction of the neighboring city of Myrnohrad and the entire agglomeration.

"In addition to infantry ambushes, enemy drones are actively operating, monitoring and striking movements on positions, provisions, etc. The activity of enemy pilots increased significantly when infantry began to infiltrate the city, and enemy drones are helping to destroy our logistics in order to gradually absorb the city," DeepState said.

Russia first entered Pokrovsk in July, when about 30 saboteurs entered the city. "From that moment on, there was a search for broken defenses, constant infantry pressure, and systematic work by enemy pilots on the positions and logistics of Ukrainian fighters. Over time, a weak spot was found - Zvirove, Shevchenko, and the area along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk itself. All this time, the enemy used and continues to use the opportunity of the weak defenses in the southern part of the city, understanding the numerical superiority of the infantry and the lack of ours," the analysts said.

DeepState said it is important to focus not just on mopping up, but on serious work to prevent the occupation of a huge city, which should serve as a fortress and a major obstacle for the enemy. "It is critically necessary to block the enemy’s alleged infiltration routes and conduct a sweep with a full-fledged brigade, and not with small groups of special forces, who, unfortunately, will not do anything on their own, and we already have a similar example in another city. The situation in Pokrovsk is on the verge of critical and continues to deteriorate to the point that it may be too late to fix everything," the report says.

As reported, on Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about the fighting in Pokrovsk and that the capture of the city is the enemy’s main goal. "I spoke with the military. Special attention is paid to Pokrovsk, as well as to the neighboring district. That is where the largest number of the occupier’s strike forces and significant assault activity are now. Fighting is also ongoing in the city," he said, adding that every result of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction is a result for the entire defense of Ukraine.

A day earlier, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that urban battles are ongoing in Pokrovsk with enemy groups, which, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in various parts of it. "The defenders of Pokrovsk are actively opposing the occupiers in the city. Recently, our defense was strengthened with new units, in particular, assault troops, artillery, UAV crews and other components of the Defense Forces," the report says.

The Rapid Reaction Corps noted that on October 25-26, Ukrainian soldiers killed about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk. The 7th Corps also said that the enemy has the ability to monitor movements in Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. It was also reported that personnel rotation is complicated and occurs with significant delays, and logistics are limited and carried out by air and ground drones. At the same time, the occupiers are conducting classic massive assault operations throughout the 7th Corps defense zone.