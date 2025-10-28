Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to launch the controlled arms export program in November, the president said following a meeting on the results of the Ukrainian government's 100 days of work, as well as on key tasks for the next 100 days.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine must ensure full implementation of tasks for the production and supply of drones – FPV, interceptor drones and drones for deep strikes by the end of the year. The controlled arms export program should be launched next month," he said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "by the end of the year we should reach over 50% of Ukrainian-made weapons in the defense of our country."