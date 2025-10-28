European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed allowing the Council of the European Union to begin talks with Ukraine over its participation in a component of the Governmental Satellite Communications (GOVSATCOM) space program and in an EU secure connectivity program.

"GOVSATCOM is designed to provide secure and resilient satellite communication capabilities by pooling and sharing resources from member states and private operators," a European Commission statement said.

"Strengthening collaboration in GOVSATCOM component is the next step of advancing Ukraine's participation in EU Space Program. A first step was made in April 2025, when the EU and Ukraine signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in Copernicus, Space Weather Events and Near-Earth Objects components of the EU Space Program," the statement said.

"This initiative adds to the EU's wider investment in sovereign space capabilities, including IRIS [Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection and Security by Satellite], which will be deployed by 2030 to provide secure, resilient communications across Europe and beyond. It is also in line with the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine through instruments such as SAFE [Security Action for Europe]," the statement said.