Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 28.10.2025

European Commission proposes talks with Ukraine over its inclusion in EU's safe satellite communications system

1 min read

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed allowing the Council of the European Union to begin talks with Ukraine over its participation in a component of the Governmental Satellite Communications (GOVSATCOM) space program and in an EU secure connectivity program.

"GOVSATCOM is designed to provide secure and resilient satellite communication capabilities by pooling and sharing resources from member states and private operators," a European Commission statement said.

"Strengthening collaboration in GOVSATCOM component is the next step of advancing Ukraine's participation in EU Space Program. A first step was made in April 2025, when the EU and Ukraine signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in Copernicus, Space Weather Events and Near-Earth Objects components of the EU Space Program," the statement said.

"This initiative adds to the EU's wider investment in sovereign space capabilities, including IRIS [Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnection and Security by Satellite], which will be deployed by 2030 to provide secure, resilient communications across Europe and beyond. It is also in line with the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine through instruments such as SAFE [Security Action for Europe]," the statement said.

Tags: #european_commission #govsatcom

MORE ABOUT

15:02 27.10.2025
EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

14:26 13.10.2025
European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

19:45 09.10.2025
EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

15:40 09.10.2025
European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

European Commission forms internal team to probe Hungary's espionage claims against EU institutions

12:49 07.10.2025
European Commission investing EUR 7 mln in development and sustainability of Ukrainian culture through Creative Europe program

European Commission investing EUR 7 mln in development and sustainability of Ukrainian culture through Creative Europe program

10:21 07.10.2025
European Commission outlines reparation loan details, risks, guarantees and timeline

European Commission outlines reparation loan details, risks, guarantees and timeline

16:33 04.10.2025
Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

17:11 01.10.2025
Svyrydenko calls on European Commission to expedite preparation of technical documents for negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Svyrydenko calls on European Commission to expedite preparation of technical documents for negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

14:11 19.09.2025
EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

18:15 08.09.2025
Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

Ukraine, European Commission start screening for latest negotiation Cluster

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

Controlled arms export program should be launched next month – Zelenskyy at meeting with govt officials

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

SAPO, NABU expose embezzlement at State Special Communications Agency in drone purchases

LATEST

PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

Zelenskyy calls Stubb to discuss current situation

Internal Minister: Along with communities, team of nearly 2,000 rescue officers created in four months

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

AD
AD