Trump plans to discuss with President Xi Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to touch upon the topic of resolving Russia’s aggression against Ukraine at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"One of the things we’ll talk about is the Russia, Ukraine," Trump told reporters on board his plane en route to Malaysia.

According to him, the Chinese leader also wants "this to end."

The U.S. president said the United States has imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Trump said that he would like Beijing to help Washington resolve the military conflict against Ukraine.

"We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think we’ll have a good meeting," the U.S. president said.