19:40 23.10.2025

US Congress considers bipartisan bill on strategic partnership on eastern flank – ambassador

 The US Congress is considering a bipartisan bill "on strategic partnership on the eastern flank, which defines the priorities of American security policy for nine NATO member states, as well as Ukraine, as "the front line of US and NATO security," Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna reports.

"The US House of Representatives is considering bipartisan bill H.R.5793 on strategic partnership on the eastern flank, which defines the priorities of American security policy for nine NATO member states, including Poland, Romania and the Baltic states... Ukraine gets a special place in the document: the preamble defines our country as the front line of US and NATO security," she wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As Stefanishyna noted, the bill provides for priority access for allies on the eastern flank to key American military assistance programs, including Foreign Military Financing and the supply of surplus defense equipment.

Other political goals of the bill include providing Ukraine with the necessary security assistance to deter Russian aggression, which may threaten NATO allies.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission notes that this bill is a "mirror" version of a similar bill S.2914, submitted to the Senate in September.

