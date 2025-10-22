Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 22.10.2025

Ukraine officially joins CCRA

Ukraine officially joins CCRA
Photo: https://cip.gov.ua

Ukraine has officially completed the process of joining the international Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), which aims to increase trust in the security of information technologies, as well as simplify the entry of IT products into international markets, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is noted that Ukraine has become the 34th member country of the CCRA with Certificate Consumer status. This allows Ukraine to recognize security certificates issued by other member countries without re-testing or re-certification.

The final step of this process was a solemn ceremony that took place in Incheon, South Korea, during the Common Criteria 2025 International Conference. The Head of the State Service for Special Communications, Oleksandr Potiy, attended the conference.

The agency specified that accession will contribute to cost savings, IT industry development, and strengthened international cooperation in information security.

Tags: #ccra #accession #agreement

