Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has announced his support for the joint statement of European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

"The Netherlands supports the joint statement of European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and, as a major partner of Ukraine’s, we will be attending the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Friday, together with our international allies," he said on the X social network.

Schoof said the people of Ukraine deserve a just and lasting peace.

"It is time for the weapons to be laid down, but Ukraine’s territorial integrity must come first. To ensure that, Ukraine must be in the strongest position possible when it enters into negotiations," the head of government said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a joint statement on the ceasefire in Ukraine. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and expressed their approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve a cessation of hostilities.