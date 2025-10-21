Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:17 21.10.2025

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a conversation with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles.

"Russia does not stop terrorizing Ukrainian cities, trying to destroy our energy sector. Therefore, Ukraine now critically needs to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, in particular by providing missiles for Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T. We discussed the possibility of such assistance from Spain," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel, following the conversation.

In addition, the parties discussed promising joint industrial projects, in particular, repair and production of equipment in Ukraine and Spain, as well as the possibility of Spain joining the PURL initiative.

"I thanked Spain and Ms. Robles for their unwavering and strategic support for our state. I invited them to visit Kyiv to discuss a mutually beneficial partnership between our defense industries," Shmyhal said.

