14:27 17.10.2025

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak
Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Ukraine is awaiting a US decision on Tomahawk missiles; this weapon is at the top of Ukraine's wish list, said Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

In an interview with Axios, he said that "this kind of weapon could be a game changer."

Yermak also noted that Ukraine needs missiles to destroy drone and missile production facilities located in Russia. He also noted that Ukraine wants to acquire several other weapons systems that require US approval.

"We need a U.S. political decision that we will be able to buy any weapons which we need without any restrictions," Yermak said.

According to him, there were delays in the PURL program.

