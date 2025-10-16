SBU dismisses Russian 'Spiderweb' operation claims as cover for battlefield failures

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has commented on the statement of the Russian special services that the ‘Spiderweb’ special operation was allegedly carried out under the supervision of foreign partners and did not cause significant harm to the Russian troops, calling such statements excuses.

"The Security Service of Ukraine perceives such statements exclusively as an attempt by the enemy to justify its own failure before the domestic audience. After all, thanks to the SBU employees and their work, the myth of the "omnipotence of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)" crumbled right before our eyes and burned down together with the Russian strategic aviation aircraft," the SBU press service emphasized in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The SBU recalled that the operation was a unique, complex and multi-level special operation that the Ukrainian special service implemented exclusively with its own forces.

"Ukraine will continue to hit the enemy hard on the battlefield and in its deep rear. As the head of the Service, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, noted: "We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere - at sea, in the air and on land. And if necessary, we will get it out of the ground," the commentary summarized.

The SBU Spiderweb special operation took place on June 1, 2025. Its progress was personally supervised by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation and conduct of operation was directly supervised by the head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

As a result, the SBU hit 41 Russian aircraft, or 34% of all enemy strategic aviation. Among them are Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160, with which the occupiers shelled peaceful Ukrainian cities, as well as unique enemy reconnaissance aircraft A-50.