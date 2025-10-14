Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 14.10.2025

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

1 min read

Russian occupiers shelled Kherson during the day, killing two women and a man, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"At noon, Russian soldiers covered Dniprovsky district of Kherson with fire. An elderly woman died as a result of the enemy attack… Also at this moment, doctors are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man who received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head, arm and chest. His condition is serious," Prokudin said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Later, Prokudin said the man born in 1980 received fatal injuries. "Also, a man born in 1980 received fatal injuries due to Russian shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson," he said in Telegram. Prokudin also reported that an 88-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life due to shelling of Korabelny district at noon on Tuesday.

Tags: #kherson #shelling #prokudin

MORE ABOUT

13:55 14.10.2025
One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

One killed, one seriously injured amid Kherson shelling - regional administration

11:20 10.10.2025
1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

09:23 10.10.2025
Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

12:09 08.10.2025
Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

11:06 07.10.2025
Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

09:27 07.10.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

13:48 04.10.2025
Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

Group of children returns from occupied part of Kherson region to govt-controlled part - regional administration

13:28 04.10.2025
Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

16:10 29.09.2025
Russians damage Dormition Cathedral of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kherson

Russians damage Dormition Cathedral of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kherson

11:27 26.09.2025
Russia intensively shells Kherson

Russia intensively shells Kherson

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

LATEST

Defense Ministry Logistics Operator begins first purchase of expanded modular bulletproof vests

OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukrainian govt extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

AD
AD