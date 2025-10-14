Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Russian occupiers shelled Kherson during the day, killing two women and a man, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"At noon, Russian soldiers covered Dniprovsky district of Kherson with fire. An elderly woman died as a result of the enemy attack… Also at this moment, doctors are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man who received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head, arm and chest. His condition is serious," Prokudin said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Later, Prokudin said the man born in 1980 received fatal injuries. "Also, a man born in 1980 received fatal injuries due to Russian shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson," he said in Telegram. Prokudin also reported that an 88-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life due to shelling of Korabelny district at noon on Tuesday.