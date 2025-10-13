NATO releases agenda for meeting of defense ministers

NATO Headquarters has released the programme for the meeting of defence ministers of the alliance's member countries, which will take place in Brussels on October 15.

According to the program, the heads of defense departments will begin arriving at headquarters at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and a brief press statement from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected at 8:00 a.m.

A joint statement by Rutte and US Defense Minister Pete Hegseth is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The 32-nation North Atlantic Council meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet for lunch starting at 12:30 p.m.

Secretary-General Rutte will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m., followed by a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Coordination Group at 3:00 p.m., co-chaired by Germany and the United Kingdom and attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At 17:00, Shmyhal and Rutte will address the press, and a joint press conference will take place at 17:40.