Mertz intends to raise Ukraine peace with Trump at Sharm el-Sheikh summit – media

German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz announced his intention to appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump with a request to help achieve peace in Ukraine and discuss with him Russia's war against Ukraine "on the sidelines" of the Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

According to him, he wants to "take the opportunity this afternoon to talk again with the American president about what we can do together to end this war," the Bild newspaper said, citing Mertz.

He noted that, in his opinion, Trump, who influenced politicians in the Middle East to resolve the conflict in Gaza, is able to exert the same influence on Moscow "together with us." "After all, we must not forget: just a few hours' flight from here, Russia is waging a war against Ukraine, which has been going on for three and a half years," Merz said.

A summit on resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday evening. Leaders from over 20 countries will take part in it. Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the co-chairs. In addition, a signing ceremony will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh to begin the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.