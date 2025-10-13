Shmyhal, Kallas discuss bolstering Ukraine, Europe security

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, during which they discussed, in particular, joint projects in the production of weapons, exchange of technology and participation in collective EU initiatives.

"Strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe was discussed during a meeting with High Representative of the EU Kaja Kallas. The European Union has become a powerful partner of Ukraine in the war with Russia. We discussed joint projects in the production of weapons, exchange of technology and participation in collective EU initiatives, in particular in the SAFE project. He stressed the need for closer integration of Ukraine into a common collective defense system," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Monday.

The minister said Ukraine has proven to be an indispensable ally in the defense of Europe.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU and its member states have been providing military and technical assistance, training the Ukrainian military within the framework of the EUMAM Ukraine program, and have also introduced 18 packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We sincerely thank you for this unwavering support. I emphasized the need to further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation," Shmyhal said.

He briefed the parties coordinated Ukraine's priority financial needs for the next year.

"It is important that Russian money continues to work for Ukraine. Our partnership is the basis of future security. Together, we are able to build a strong and united Europe capable of repelling any threats," Shmyhal said.