Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:13 13.10.2025

Shmyhal, Kallas discuss bolstering Ukraine, Europe security

2 min read
Shmyhal, Kallas discuss bolstering Ukraine, Europe security
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, during which they discussed, in particular, joint projects in the production of weapons, exchange of technology and participation in collective EU initiatives.

"Strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe was discussed during a meeting with High Representative of the EU Kaja Kallas. The European Union has become a powerful partner of Ukraine in the war with Russia. We discussed joint projects in the production of weapons, exchange of technology and participation in collective EU initiatives, in particular in the SAFE project. He stressed the need for closer integration of Ukraine into a common collective defense system," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Monday.

The minister said Ukraine has proven to be an indispensable ally in the defense of Europe.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU and its member states have been providing military and technical assistance, training the Ukrainian military within the framework of the EUMAM Ukraine program, and have also introduced 18 packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We sincerely thank you for this unwavering support. I emphasized the need to further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation," Shmyhal said.

He briefed the parties coordinated Ukraine's priority financial needs for the next year.

"It is important that Russian money continues to work for Ukraine. Our partnership is the basis of future security. Together, we are able to build a strong and united Europe capable of repelling any threats," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal #discussion #kallas

MORE ABOUT

19:34 13.10.2025
Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy after talks with Kallas: There is progress on frozen Russian assets

14:26 13.10.2025
European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

European defense roadmap to be presented in EU this week - Kallas

14:13 13.10.2025
EU provides record level of military support to Ukraine this year - Kallas

EU provides record level of military support to Ukraine this year - Kallas

10:36 13.10.2025
Kallas arrives in Kyiv for talks on financial, military support

Kallas arrives in Kyiv for talks on financial, military support

14:31 08.10.2025
Zelenskyy hails significant results to destroy Russian air defense systems

Zelenskyy hails significant results to destroy Russian air defense systems

14:09 07.10.2025
Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

10:21 07.10.2025
Shmyhal: Seven more new agreements to be concluded as part of Build with Ukraine by year end

Shmyhal: Seven more new agreements to be concluded as part of Build with Ukraine by year end

09:45 07.10.2025
Shmyhal: We’ll work hard to implement military export strategy in coming months

Shmyhal: We’ll work hard to implement military export strategy in coming months

18:17 06.10.2025
Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

14:55 06.10.2025
Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

European Council summit will take place on 23-24 Oct in Brussels – Kallas

Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

LATEST

General Staff reports 190 combat clashes during day

Defense forces repel 166 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

In Kharkiv region, 62 people injured amid shelling in past 24 hours – authorities

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down/neutralizes 69 enemy targets, 27 strike UAVs hit at 7 locations

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

Zelenskyy, President of Czech Republic discuss continued assistance, incl supply of artillery shells, exchanged new ideas

One Ukrainian citizen known to have been injured in train accident in Slovakia

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AD
AD