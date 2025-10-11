Russia inflicts significant damage on hydroelectric power plants in Oct 10 attack – ex-Energy Minister

The Russian Federation during a large-scale missile and drone attack on energy facilities on October 10 inflicted significant damage not only on Kyiv thermal power plants, but also on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

Former Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets reported on her Facebook page on Friday evening.

"This night, the CHPP, on which the electricity supply in Kyiv largely depends, and the Ukrhydroenergo HPPs suffered significant damage," she wrote.

The former minister did not specify which HPPs were attacked by the enemy.

According to her, this week the Russian Federation has intensified attacks not only on electricity transmission systems, but also on the generating capacities of thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants and hydroelectric power plants.

In particular, several massive attacks were carried out on DTEK group TPPs during the week, as a result of which the equipment was seriously damaged.

Gas transportation infrastructure facilities were also hit, which caused disruptions in the supply of gas and electricity in a number of regions.

As reported, as a result of the Russian massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on October 10, as of Friday morning, a significant number of consumers in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Odesa regions were cut off power supply.

Emergency power outages were applied in some regions to stabilize the situation in the power system.