Russian shelling damages head office and branches of OTP Bank in Ukraine

Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of August 27-28 damaged the head office of OTP Bank and the Zhylianske branch for servicing private clients at 43 Zhylianska Street, as well as the European branch at 92/39 Volodymyrska Street.

"In this regard, the mentioned branches will not work on August 28, but we are doing everything to restore their work as soon as possible," the financial institution, which is a subsidiary of the Hungarian OTP Bank, said.

It is noted that all non-cash transactions at OTP Bank are now carried out without restrictions.

Earlier, Credit Dnipro Bank reported about the damage to its head office, also located in Zhylianska Street.

In addition, due to the Russian strike, Kyiv branch No. 7 of BISBank at 35 Zhylianska Street suspended working.

According to the NBU, OTP Bank was 10th in Ukraine out of 60 banks in terms of total assets as of July 1 this year (UAH 128.3 billion).