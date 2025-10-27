Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 27.10.2025

Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

1 min read


The domestic sauce manufacturer Vognyar (Kyiv, Desniansky district) suffered from missile shelling on the night of October 25, the company reported on Facebook.

"On the night of Friday, October 24, to Saturday, October 25, an enemy missile completely destroyed one of our warehouses. Were we scared? Yes! There could have been people there, but thankfully, there was no one at the time of the strike. Are the losses significant? Very big—about half. Did it break us? No! We only clenched our teeth and fists even tighter to keep fighting – both on the front line and in the rear," the company wrote.

According to regional media, the company's owner preliminarily estimates the losses at $200,000.

Currently, the manufacturer is restructuring supply chains in retail, involving other warehouses for goods. Orders for the online store are being shipped as usual.

Vognyar LLC was founded in 2016 in Kyiv. It specializes in the production of spices and seasonings. It bottles products in containers from 40 ml to 10 kg.

