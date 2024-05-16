Kyiv, Cisco sign partnership memo on digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity

Kyiv signed a memorandum of partnership with Cisco aimed at developing projects in the field of digital education, cybersecurityб and expanding municipal digital services, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

It is expected that innovations in the field of intelligent transportation systems will also be explored, Head of Digital Transformation in Kyiv, KCSA Deputy Head Petro Olenych said.

"One of the main priorities will be to support the uninterrupted operation of Kyiv's information infrastructure," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Cisco and Kyiv intend to develop several initiatives, including the creation of a safe hybrid educational space to support teachers and students, which will allow them to continue learning in the classroom or remotely. Intelligent transportation systems, the provision of innovative services and technologies for efficient, safe, coordinated and smart use of city transportation systems will also be explored. In addition, the capital is seeking to improve digital services in the districts and strengthen the cybersecurity of its network and information institutions.

"With the support of Cisco and its Country Digital Acceleration programs, Kyiv is becoming a city of the future today. We are preparing new, sustainable and inclusive services to make everyday life more resilient to modern challenges," Olenych said.

The collaboration is part of the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration program, an initiative that brings together government, industry and scientists to build sustainable, safe and inclusive communities based on ethical and innovative technology solutions.

"Cisco has been supporting the development of Ukraine's digital infrastructure for more than 25 years. I am very proud that we will be able to support Kyiv and contribute to its digital transformation in such key areas as digital education, cybersecurity and digital services," CEO of Cisco in Ukraine Serhiy Martynchuk said.