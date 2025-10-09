Five injured in occupiers' strikes on Odesa region

Five people were injured in an attack by the Russian occupation army on Chornomorsk (Odesa region) on the night of Thursday, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"Five victims, their condition is average, they have been provided with all necessary medical assistance. I wish them a speedy recovery," he said on the telethon.

According to him, the attacks affected port infrastructure and non-military export goods.

Kiper also said that critical infrastructure in Chornomorsk was damaged. Currently, 30,000 subscribers remain without power supply. The city has opened 16 points of invincibility for heating and recharging citizens’ gadgets, the work of hospitals, mobile communications and other critical infrastructure facilities is provided by generators.

"All services have been involved in order to restore [electricity supply] as soon as possible… Since we understand that the temperature… may drop, we are working to supply electricity to all houses in the city," the administration’s head said.

Kiper said that conclusions have been drawn from the two previous winters, so a fuel reserve has been created in the region, which will allow for the provision of power to generators for critical infrastructure for up to one week.