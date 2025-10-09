Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:55 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strikes on Russia causing 20% fuel shortage

A positive result of Ukraine’s responses to Russian strikes on Ukraine is the shortage of gasoline inside the aggressor country, which arose due to strikes deep into the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"What happened is really, in my opinion, a great success. According to our data, the enemy’s gasoline shortage is up to 20% of the need, there are different estimates - from 13 to 20 percent, but it has been confirmed that the shortage is already significant. In our opinion, up to 20% today," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

According to the president, the Ukrainian Palianytsya drone missile has also hit enemy military facilities dozens of times.

"The second positive: Ruta, our drone missile, for the first time hit a sea platform 250 kilometers away. The greatest success – the Liuty drone, FirePoint – the the mass use of up to 300 of them, and this is a serious operation. We understand that Ust-Luga, Primorsk are within range," the president said

In addition, over the past week, the Neptune and Flamingo missiles have been used, he said.

"The corresponding results can be analyzed independently. We are not saying that this is a mass use of this pair. We are simply saying that there is use, and there are the first tangible results of this particular weapon of ours," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy also reported that the Russians have increased gasoline imports from Belarus sixfold. "They have a ban on the export of gasoline. Restrictions on the export of diesel. We need to check, but we believe that they have lost up to 20% of their need for gasoline. It was after our strikes," the president said.

Tags: #strikes #fuel_shortage

