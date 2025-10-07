Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Thoms the priority needs of Ukraine – financing the production of drones and strengthening air defense, as well as cooperation in the field of defense and industrial complex.

"During the meeting, I congratulated new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Heiko Thoms. I thanked him for Germany's leadership in supporting Ukraine. First of all, I familiarized the ambassador with our needs – financing the production of drones and strengthening air defense. We must intensify pressure on Russia in the form of sanctions and the destruction of resources for waging war," Shmyhal said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He stressed that in a conversation with the ambassador, he focused on the importance of quick decision-making, given the increased shelling before the winter period.

"We separately discussed cooperation in the defense industry, the development of existing joint ventures and work on opening new ones. I invited German defense companies to locate in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

"I am grateful to Germany for its active cooperation," he added.