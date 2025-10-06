Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 06.10.2025

European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

1 min read
European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Members of the European Parliament will discuss the recent incursions by Russia into European Union airspace and critical infrastructure on Wednesday, according to the agenda for the current week, published on the European Parliament website on Monday.

The discussion is planned together with representatives of the European Commission and Denmark, which holds the presidency of the Council of the EU. The vote on the relevant resolution is scheduled for Thursday, October 9.

The European Parliament's agenda for the current week also includes peace efforts for the Gaza Strip, simplified EU rules on agriculture, EU digital sovereignty, and the completion of the single market. Ukraine is not mentioned.

 

Tags: #ep #rf

MORE ABOUT

20:35 02.10.2025
Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

20:52 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

Zelenskyy: It's crucial to respond to Russia so they feel price of their actions

20:55 26.09.2025
Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

21:05 24.09.2025
Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

20:55 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

19:40 24.09.2025
Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

19:09 24.09.2025
Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

21:04 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

20:00 23.09.2025
Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

19:52 23.09.2025
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv – mayor

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Russian strikes demolish 2 transformer substations that powered Kharkiv -Terekhov

We must work closely with Ukraine to develop sensors against Russian drones – PM Schoof

LATEST

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Ukrainian citizen suspected of undermining Nord Stream to spend another 40 days in pretrial detention – Warsaw court

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

Kovalska Group creating its own architectural and engineering studio

Yermak announces return of three more teenagers from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA

IAEA reports rounds of explosions near Zaporizhia NPP site perimeter

Shmyhal: Ukraine will receive five Bozena mine-clearing vehicles and other equipment from Slovakia

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

Vereschuk, Italian Ambassador discuss return of Ukrainian hostages illegally held by Russia

AD
AD