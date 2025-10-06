European Parliament to discuss Russian incursions into EU airspace on Wed

Members of the European Parliament will discuss the recent incursions by Russia into European Union airspace and critical infrastructure on Wednesday, according to the agenda for the current week, published on the European Parliament website on Monday.

The discussion is planned together with representatives of the European Commission and Denmark, which holds the presidency of the Council of the EU. The vote on the relevant resolution is scheduled for Thursday, October 9.

The European Parliament's agenda for the current week also includes peace efforts for the Gaza Strip, simplified EU rules on agriculture, EU digital sovereignty, and the completion of the single market. Ukraine is not mentioned.