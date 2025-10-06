Zelenskyy asks Netherlands for additional assistance to Ukraine due to energy challenges

During a meeting in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof discussed full compensation for Ukraine's losses from Russian aggression, sanctions, as well as energy challenges due to Russian shelling.

"Today we also talked about such important energy details for our state, indeed energy challenges for Ukraine due to Russian strikes on the energy sector. And I asked the Netherlands to think about providing us with additional assistance," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on Monday.

The President noted that each of the Russian fighters who launch drones and missiles into Ukraine must be held responsible for their war crimes.

"That is why one of the directions of our joint work with the Netherlands and with our other partners is legal mechanisms that can start this. Real prosecution of Russian war criminals. Bring everyone to justice, as well as full compensation for Ukraine's losses from Russian aggression. We also talked about this, and I believe that the Dutch team supports this," Zelenskyy added.

He also discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation with Schoof, emphasizing the need to be tougher on Russia's use of the Baltic Sea.

In addition, the head of state informed his interlocutor about the situation on the front and in the regions of Ukraine.

"We are preparing new agreements on our joint defense production, in particular … the Ramstein formats and our Coalition of the Willing, which will become the basis for multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. We are working to fully launch this system and expect the participation and active support of the Netherlands," Zelenskyy summed up.

Zelenskyy also wrote on Telegram: "The Netherlands is one of the most principled defenders of life, a state that really helps our defense, our resilience, and, what is also important, our work to achieve justice."

He added that with Dutch Prime Minister Schoof, "we discussed many topical issues: the main thing is our defense and defense projects, pressure on the Russian Federation and responsibility for crimes, political cooperation and support for our people in the issue of energy challenges."

Zelenskyy thanked Schoof and the Netherlands "for their unwavering attention and support."