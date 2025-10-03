Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:47 03.10.2025

Ukrenergo Supervisory Board appoints sixth member – Chief Risk Officer

2 min read

The Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo appointed a sixth member to the position of Chief Risk Officer.

"As part of the commitment to strengthen corporate governance and transparency, the supervisory board decided to appoint the sixth member of the board to the position of Chief Risk Officer," the statement of the Supervisory Board on Thursday evening, posted on the information resources of Ukrenergo, reports.

The message does not name the sixth member of the board, but according to Energy Reform sources, it may be Serhiy Lopushenko, head of the company's internal audit department.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board noted its decision to extend Vitaliy Zaichenko's powers as Chairman of the NPC Ukrenergo Board. The Supervisory Board indicated that it had fulfilled the order of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and taken into account the positions of the regulator and the court.

The statement emphasizes, "The Supervisory Board remains committed to protecting critical infrastructure, supporting financial stability, and maintaining the trust of Ukrainian citizens and international partners."

The Supervisory Board emphasized that the Ministry of Energy, as a shareholder, and the Supervisory Board, as an independent supervisory and decision-making body, must respect each other's roles. As the statement notes, this is essential to ensure proper corporate governance, effective risk management, and the prevention of undue influence.

As reported, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko and members of the company's board remained in their positions. The Supervisory Board reversed its decision to dismiss Zaichenko and the board, adopted on September 26.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

16:05 02.10.2025
Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

14:30 30.09.2025
Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

16:57 29.09.2025
Cabinet allows Ukrenergo to adjust terms of existing contracts to rules of IFIs

Cabinet allows Ukrenergo to adjust terms of existing contracts to rules of IFIs

17:45 26.09.2025
Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

17:57 05.09.2025
TPPs have plan B with coal imports in case of loss of production due to Russian shelling – Ukrenergo

TPPs have plan B with coal imports in case of loss of production due to Russian shelling – Ukrenergo

15:03 05.09.2025
Ukrenergo completes 1st stage of passive protection for critical equipment, to finish second by Q1 2026 – Supervisory Board member

Ukrenergo completes 1st stage of passive protection for critical equipment, to finish second by Q1 2026 – Supervisory Board member

19:44 04.09.2025
Ukrenergo may refuse to hold further special auctions for new maneuverable capacity

Ukrenergo may refuse to hold further special auctions for new maneuverable capacity

19:32 12.08.2025
Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

12:05 12.08.2025
Ukrenergo invests UAH 65 mln in education programs during wartime

Ukrenergo invests UAH 65 mln in education programs during wartime

18:47 08.08.2025
Aggregators will be one of key players in common energy market of Ukraine and Europe – Ukrenergo CEO

Aggregators will be one of key players in common energy market of Ukraine and Europe – Ukrenergo CEO

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

LATEST

Two Azov fighetrs returned home during latest swap – Prokopenko

Metinvest slashes annual revenue from $10-12 bln to $5-6 bln amid war, remains profitable – CEO

USA to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia - media

Netherlands doesn’t back idea of ​​accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Schoof

Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

General Staff records 162 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Invaders lose 970 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

AD
AD