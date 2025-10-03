Ukrenergo Supervisory Board appoints sixth member – Chief Risk Officer

The Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo appointed a sixth member to the position of Chief Risk Officer.

"As part of the commitment to strengthen corporate governance and transparency, the supervisory board decided to appoint the sixth member of the board to the position of Chief Risk Officer," the statement of the Supervisory Board on Thursday evening, posted on the information resources of Ukrenergo, reports.

The message does not name the sixth member of the board, but according to Energy Reform sources, it may be Serhiy Lopushenko, head of the company's internal audit department.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board noted its decision to extend Vitaliy Zaichenko's powers as Chairman of the NPC Ukrenergo Board. The Supervisory Board indicated that it had fulfilled the order of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and taken into account the positions of the regulator and the court.

The statement emphasizes, "The Supervisory Board remains committed to protecting critical infrastructure, supporting financial stability, and maintaining the trust of Ukrainian citizens and international partners."

The Supervisory Board emphasized that the Ministry of Energy, as a shareholder, and the Supervisory Board, as an independent supervisory and decision-making body, must respect each other's roles. As the statement notes, this is essential to ensure proper corporate governance, effective risk management, and the prevention of undue influence.

As reported, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko and members of the company's board remained in their positions. The Supervisory Board reversed its decision to dismiss Zaichenko and the board, adopted on September 26.