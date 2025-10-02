Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko and members of the company’s board continue to perform their duties, the company reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The stable operation of Ukrenergo as the operator of the Integrated Power System of Ukraine is the key to the energy stability and security of our state in the conditions of martial law," the system operator emphasized.

"We have done and will do everything in our power to ensure that every Ukrainian has light in this extremely difficult time," the company emphasized.

According to the company’s statement, its main tasks today are to prepare for the expectedly difficult autumn-winter period, urgently eliminate the consequences of damage to the electricity transmission system, and restore a reliable and sustainable electricity supply to consumers. This includes complying with the reliability, safety, and balance criteria for operating the integrated power system of Ukraine; protecting the company’s personnel and critical equipment; and maintaining constructive and transparent communication with international financial institutions regarding further support for the Ukrainian energy sector.

"Ukrenergo continues to faithfully fulfill all its obligations to counterparties, investors, and international partners. It is extremely important for us to maintain manageability, transparency, constructiveness, and broad international support. This will ensure that Ukrainian energy workers continue to receive the necessary machinery and equipment for emergency and restoration work. It will also strengthen the protection of the company’s facilities," Ukrenergo noted.

However, the company has not elaborated on the decision to keep Zaichenko and the other board members in their positions.

As reported, previously, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee Oleksiy Kucherenko reported that the Ukrenergo Supervisory Board had reversed its decision to dismiss Zaichenko and the Board, adopted on September 26.