Ukrainian MFA, on anniversary of Baby Yar massacre: Aggressor must be stopped as the evil doesn’t retreat on its own

On the 84th anniversary of the mass shootings at Babyn Yar, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that today Ukraine is once again fighting against aggression.

As the ministry recalled, between 1941 and 1943, the Nazis shot nearly 100,000 civilians and prisoners of war at Babyn Yar.

"The victims included Jews and Roma, OUN underground members, psychiatric patients, and prisoners of the Syrets concentration camp. The most tragic days—September 29-30, 1941—became symbolic of the 'Holocaust by Bullets.' Over the course of two days, the Nazis murdered nearly 34,000 Jewish residents of Kyiv. The shootings continued daily until the end of the occupation, and then the Nazis burned the bodies. Mass killings also occurred in Lviv, Rivne, Lutsk, Novohrad-Volynskyi, Zhytomyr, Bila Tserkva, and other Ukrainian cities," the Telegram channel reported.

Today, Ukraine is once again fighting against Nazi ideology, the ministry emphasized.

"Today, Ukraine is once again fighting against aggression, and the enemy's rhetoric is reminiscent of Nazi ideology. We remember the lessons of Babyn Yar: the aggressor must be stopped, because evil does not retreat on its own," the Foreign Ministry noted in a comment.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in turn, recalled that it was the Nazi crimes that gave rise to the slogan "never again."

"Babyn Yar, one of the darkest chapters of the Holocaust, reminds us that evil, if left unchecked, will return. 'Never again' must be an action, not just a slogan. Today, Europe once again faces a terrorist state waging a genocidal war. We must act with the determination of those who know history and the courage of those who will not allow it to be repeated—never again," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.