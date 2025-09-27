URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at the site to mitigate the consequences of a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia.

"Another attack on Zaporizhia. The Ukrainian Red Cross, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, is working at the site of the attack. Volunteers promptly arrived to provide the necessary assistance during the elimination of the consequences of the attack," the URCS said on Facebook on Saturday.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhia with drones around midnight. A civilian infrastructure facility was hit. As a result of the enemy attack, nearly 9,000 Zaporizhia subscribers were left without electricity.