Interfax-Ukraine
20:37 26.09.2025

Denmark to provide Ukraine with EUR 400 mln additional aid package

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen informed the Foreign Policy Committee about the XXVII aid package, which, among other things, provides an additional almost DKK 1.6 billion (over EUR 400 million) for the Ukrainian defense industry, the Danish Defense Ministry press service has said.

"Ukraine's need for military support remains enormous, and one of the best ways to help is to make a greater contribution to the Ukrainian defense industry. In this way, we provide swift donations that can be used directly on the battlefield. And we know that there is still unused capacity in the Ukrainian defense industry. That is why we are allocating an additional DKK 1.6 billion today for the so-called Danish model," Poulsen said.

In addition, Donation Package XXVII allocates another DKK 1.1 billion for a number of other donations.

"The best way to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities here and now is to support its own defense industry. I have just been to Kyiv and have seen with my own eyes the changes that are happening thanks to domestic arms manufacturers. We are now investing in Ukrainian companies that produce what Ukraine really needs," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

The aid package is financed by the Ukraine Fund. As part of this package, Denmark has already decided to provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of approximately DKK 70.3 billion between 2022 and 2028.

