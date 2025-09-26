Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:02 26.09.2025

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

1 min read

On Friday, September 26, while carrying out mandatory evacuation measures in the territory of the Kindrashivska rural community of Kupyansky district of Kharkiv region, police officers came under enemy fire.

“An enemy FPV drone hit the road surface next to a law enforcement officer’s official vehicle. As a result of the explosion, four police officers were injured, and the official vehicle was damaged,” the communications department of the National Police Headquarters in the Kharkiv region said.

The wounded police officers were hospitalized and provided with primary medical assistance.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

