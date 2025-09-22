Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:32 22.09.2025

Poland bans import of tomato paste from Ukraine due to mold

 More than 58 tonnes of tomato paste from Ukraine were seized on the Ukrainian-Polish border near Poznan, the Agricultural and Food Quality Inspection (IJHARS) reported on Facebook.

"The Poznan branch of the Agricultural and Food Quality Inspection (IJHARS) banned the entry of more than 58 tonnes of Ukrainian tomato paste into the Polish market due to the presence of mold spores. This decision was made in accordance with national interests," the message states.

The ban was announced on September 19, after which it immediately came into force.

