IMF estimates Ukraine's unmet intl financing needs at $65 bln over 4 years – MP Pidlasa

Ukraine's new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), set for 2026–2029, envisions unmet international financing needs of about $65 billion over that period, according to Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee.

"The IMF thinks in medium-term categories. This shortfall is distributed unevenly across four years, because as of now we have the fewest commitments for 2027. Starting in 2028, the European Commission plans to include EUR 100 billion for Ukraine in the EU's seven-year budget, and this is already factored in as a certain financing arrangement," she wrote on Facebook Wednesday after briefing EU embassies' economic advisers alongside IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano on the draft 2026 state budget.

Pidlasa emphasized that among international partners, the IMF analyzes Ukraine's budget and needs most thoroughly.

She recalled that several months ago, the government estimated Ukraine's unmet international financing needs at $37.4 billion for 2026–2027, but this figure has since changed because the shortfall in 2026 has grown.

Still, she stressed that the key factor in calculating financing needs is the assumption about the duration of the war and corresponding defense spending.

"Forecasting the security situation in 2027 is possible, but in my view, it is purely theoretical. In communication with international partners, it's important to show the medium-term perspective, but the immediate task is to cover the $18.1 billion shortfall for 2026," Pidlasa said.

In her view, the EU and G7 countries must not only decide on the format of Ukraine's support but also do so in a timely manner to prevent liquidity problems and ensure the government can meet its obligations to Ukrainians in the first quarter of 2026.

She added that support could take different