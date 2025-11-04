Pidlasa: There’re no risks to planned defense spending, revenue stable

There are no risks to the planned defense spending, and revenue is stable, stated Roksolana Pidlasa, a member of parliament (Servant of the People faction) and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, following the results of the state budget execution for the first 10 months of 2025.

"There are no risks to the planned defense spending in the 2025 state budget, and revenue is stable. Over the first 10 months of this year, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 1.76 trillion from taxes, fees, and mandatory payments—excluding international grants. This is 3.1%, or UAH 53.3 billion, more than planned for the reporting period, taking into account budget changes made in the summer and fall," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to her, the largest revenues traditionally come from: import VAT - UAH 440.6 billion; personal income tax and military tax - UAH 293 billion; VAT on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 255.8 billion after deducting the refunded VAT; profit tax - UAH 224.3 billion; import excise tax - UAH 134.6 billion; domestic excise tax - UAH 98 billion.

As the head of the Budget Committee noted, the plan for these payments, excluding import VAT and excise tax on manufactured goods, was exceeded for the reporting period. UAH 473.5 billion was allocated from government bond placements to finance the state budget over the 10 months.

"Revenue generation is important because we still primarily meet our defense needs from our own resources. Currently, there are no risks to meeting planned defense spending," Pidlasa emphasized.

At the same time, she reported that over the past 10 months, the budget received $37.1 billion in international aid, which is primarily used to cover non-military expenses. "There are two exceptions under the ERA Loans instrument: UK funds, which are used to purchase weapons through the state budget, and EUR 6 billion, which the EU has authorized for the first time to be used for military spending – this covers an additional UAH 325 billion for the national security and defense sector in 2025," Pidlasa clarified.

Budget funds were used over the 10 months (the largest categories) as follows: defense - 63.3% of all general fund expenditures. In absolute terms, this amounts to UAH 2 trillion; repayment of domestic government bonds - UAH 440.3 billion; social protection and support for veterans (excluding public investment projects) - UAH 322.3 billion; debt servicing (external and domestic) - UAH 279.9 billion; the medical guarantees program - UAH 139 billion; school teachers' salaries (including additional payments) - UAH 93.3 billion; external debt repayment - UAH 89.7 billion; base and additional subsidies to local budgets (combined) - UAH 39.6 billion.

"In just 10 months, UAH 3.2 trillion in expenditures were made across the general fund of the state budget – this is 73.7% of the annual plan (after the latest budget amendments on October 21) and 94.5% of the plan for the first 10 months of this year," Pidlasa concluded.