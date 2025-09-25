Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 25.09.2025

Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

1 min read
Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nezhinvoda

Russian occupiers attacked Nizhyn, Chernihiv region on the morning of Wednesday, September 25. About 14 strike UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the community, Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola has said.

"The attack caused a fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. About 30,000 subscribers of the Nizhyn community remain without electricity," Kodola wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the shelling caused water supply disruptions.

"Today, September 25, due to the lack of electricity, water supply will be provided by generators according to the following schedule: morning - from 9 to 11 a.m.; evening - from 18 to 20 p.m.," Nizhyn Water Supply and Sewerage Authority said.

Kodola stressed that as soon as the security situation allows, all services will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore stable electricity supply.

Tags: #strikes #electricity #nizhyn

MORE ABOUT

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

16:23 23.09.2025
USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

15:53 20.09.2025
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

10:39 19.09.2025
Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

13:36 16.09.2025
Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

12:37 16.09.2025
Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

15:37 12.09.2025
Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

19:50 08.09.2025
Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

09:16 05.09.2025
Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Defense Forces strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, oil depot in occupied Luhansk

17:23 18.08.2025
Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

Number of victims of UAV strikes on residential five-story building in Kharkiv grows to 24 – Emergency Service

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

AD
AD