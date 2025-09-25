Russian drone strikes cut power to 30,000 in Nizhyn

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nezhinvoda

Russian occupiers attacked Nizhyn, Chernihiv region on the morning of Wednesday, September 25. About 14 strike UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the community, Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola has said.

"The attack caused a fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. About 30,000 subscribers of the Nizhyn community remain without electricity," Kodola wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the shelling caused water supply disruptions.

"Today, September 25, due to the lack of electricity, water supply will be provided by generators according to the following schedule: morning - from 9 to 11 a.m.; evening - from 18 to 20 p.m.," Nizhyn Water Supply and Sewerage Authority said.

Kodola stressed that as soon as the security situation allows, all services will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore stable electricity supply.