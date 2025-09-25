Danish Defense chief labels latest drone incident 'hybrid attack,'culprits unknown

Danish authorities have called the drone incidents over several airports in the country on Thursday night a hybrid attack, but have refrained from commenting on where they may have come from.

"This is a hybrid attack, which is carried out by professionals. There will be more such attacks, and Denmark must be able to resist them," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that "so far, no one responsible for these incidents has been identified," so it is not worth linking them to the actions of any party.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard believes that the organizers of these attacks aim to sow fear among the country's residents. "I would like to state clearly: the purpose of such attacks is to sow fear and intimidate us," the Justice Minister said.

Drones were spotted over several Danish airports and military sites on Thursday night, causing disruptions to operations for several hours, but no major disruptions.

This is the second such incident in Denmark in the past few days.