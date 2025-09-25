Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:09 25.09.2025

Danish Defense chief labels latest drone incident 'hybrid attack,'culprits unknown

1 min read
Danish Defense chief labels latest drone incident 'hybrid attack,'culprits unknown

Danish authorities have called the drone incidents over several airports in the country on Thursday night a hybrid attack, but have refrained from commenting on where they may have come from.

"This is a hybrid attack, which is carried out by professionals. There will be more such attacks, and Denmark must be able to resist them," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that "so far, no one responsible for these incidents has been identified," so it is not worth linking them to the actions of any party.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard believes that the organizers of these attacks aim to sow fear among the country's residents. "I would like to state clearly: the purpose of such attacks is to sow fear and intimidate us," the Justice Minister said.

Drones were spotted over several Danish airports and military sites on Thursday night, causing disruptions to operations for several hours, but no major disruptions.

This is the second such incident in Denmark in the past few days.

Tags: #troels_lund_poulsen #denmark

MORE ABOUT

12:19 23.09.2025
Danish PM calls Copenhagen airport drone incident 'most serious infrastructure attack'

Danish PM calls Copenhagen airport drone incident 'most serious infrastructure attack'

20:45 17.09.2025
Terma A/S, largest Danish manufacturer of defense and aerospace products, opens rep office in Ukraine

Terma A/S, largest Danish manufacturer of defense and aerospace products, opens rep office in Ukraine

09:56 17.09.2025
Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

20:13 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

19:32 12.09.2025
Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

Rasmussen: We to encourage more Ukrainian defense companies to locate, produce products in Denmark

18:07 12.09.2025
Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

Sybiha: Soon our weapons to be manufactured in Denmark

17:43 12.09.2025
Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

12:44 03.09.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

11:01 03.09.2025
Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

20:09 27.08.2025
Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

AD
AD